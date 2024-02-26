Wallingford

Former baseball coach accused of sexually assaulting boys in Wallingford

By Angela Fortuna

wallingford police department
NBC Connecticut

A former baseball coach in Wallingford is accused of sexually assaulting two boys on his team over a decade ago.

Police said they arrested Frank Melillo, 58, of Bethany, in relation to a sexual assault investigation stemming from 2010.

The police department received a complaint through the Wolcott Police Department, which started investigating Melillo. He was a baseball coach for children in the area in the past, and authorities said he is accused of sexually assaulting two boys who formerly played on his team.

Melillo lived in Wallingford at the time. Detectives said both boys accused Melillo of grabbing and inappropriately touching them, as well as making them engage in sexual intercourse.

The alleged sex assault happened over the course of several years, according to police.

Melillo was arrested on Friday and he faces charges including two counts of second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor. He was released on a total $100,000 bond and is set to appear in court on March 8.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-294-2800.

