Former Bethany town employee faces sexual assault charges, parents demand accountability

Anger and frustration from parents in Bethany after the arrest of a former parks and rec employee accused of sexually assaulting multiple young girls. The town took action at a meeting Tuesday but some believe more needs to be done.

“We are angry and upset. We want answers. We want justice for our children,” said Amy Lestinsky, a Bethany Board of Education member.

There were demands for accountability during Tuesday’s Bethany board of selectmen meeting. Dozens of parents attended after hearing that a former town employee was arrested and accused of inappropriately touching several young girls.

State police say that employee was Anthony Mastrangelo, 25, and the assaults happened when he was both an intern and counselor with the town parks and recreation programs.

The investigation began in December of 2022, arrest warrants reveal there are at least four victims. One board of education member, Amy Lestinsky, publicly came forward saying her daughter was a victim and that she needed to speak up to get answers.

“We are due more than just silence. We want to know why nothing was done. Why nobody said anything. Why weren't parents contacted? Why weren't families contacted?” she said.

A number of parents at the meeting, signed a petition calling for a special meeting on this issue. They say more needs to be done to protect children.

“Now these young children have to live with this trauma the rest of their lives,” Valerie Hallstrom said.

Bethany First Selectman Paula Cofrancesco says she’s just as upset as everyone else, but the town wasn’t able to comment until the investigation ran its course.

“I can appreciate and understand this frustration as I have not been informed of any ongoing matters this whole time,” she said.

State police say they couldn’t provide further details during the ongoing investigation, but are asking for the public’s patience and assistance.

Mastrangelo’s attorney, Ray Hassett tells NBC Connecticut, “We feel that many of the charges against him have been exaggerated and now are being politicized. Given the facts in this case, we are confident that the narrative will change, and his innocence will prevail.”

Cofrancesco says the town is now looking at installing surveillance cameras in the annex and around town hall where children may play. But some say the first selectman’s answer isn’t enough.

“The people in this town still have a right to know that someone was removed,” Lestinsky said.

Among those at the meeting was Themis Klarides, the state’s former house minority leader. She’s helping out as a town counsel.

The board of selectmen unanimously approved a motion to start looking at an independent investigator to hire. They would look into how the town handled this situation.