Former bookkeeper accused of stealing student athletic funds in Norwalk

A former bookkeeper for Norwalk Public Schools is accused of stealing more than $35,000 from the Brien McMahon student athletic fund and has been arrested.

Police said the school department contacted them on June 20 about a former staff member who was suspected of stealing money over an extended period of time.

An investigation by the detective bureau revealed that the bookkeeper, a 67-year-old Norwalk woman, had stolen $35,924.10 between July 21, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023, and used the money for personal expenses, police said.

She was terminated from Brien McMahon when the school’s in-house investigation found that the money was taken, according to police.

The former bookkeeper was charged with larceny in the first degree and bond was set at $50,000. She is due in court on Sept. 11.