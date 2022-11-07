Former Cedarcrest Hospital Destroyed by Intentionally Set Fire in Newington

The former Cedarcrest Hospital in Newington was destroyed by fire Sunday morning and police are investigating the fire as arson.

The CT State Police Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Division said a hiker reported the fire a little before 8 a.m.

Responding firefighters saw about a half-acre of woods ablaze and saw that the vacant building on the property was completely destroyed.

The Cedarcrest Hospital closed its door over a decade ago and the building has been vacant ever since.

Crews were able to put out the fire and no injuries were reported.

Troopers responded to the scene and are investigating the fire as arson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling the Connecticut Arson Tip Award Hotline at 1-800-842-7766.