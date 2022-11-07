Newington

Former Cedarcrest Hospital Destroyed by Intentionally Set Fire in Newington

FiretruckFile
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

The former Cedarcrest Hospital in Newington was destroyed by fire Sunday morning and police are investigating the fire as arson.

The CT State Police Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Division said a hiker reported the fire a little before 8 a.m.

Responding firefighters saw about a half-acre of woods ablaze and saw that the vacant building on the property was completely destroyed.

The Cedarcrest Hospital closed its door over a decade ago and the building has been vacant ever since.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Crews were able to put out the fire and no injuries were reported.

Troopers responded to the scene and are investigating the fire as arson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling the Connecticut Arson Tip Award Hotline at 1-800-842-7766.

Local

Fairfield 38 mins ago

Former Fairfield Town Official Pleads Guilty in Hazardous Waste Dumping Probe

Hartford 1 hour ago

Police Investigate Homicide on Nelson Street in Hartford

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

NewingtonConnecticut State Policearsonarson investigationnewington fire
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us