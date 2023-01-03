Former Children's Museum Director Sentenced to Prison for Distributing Child Pornography

The former Children's Museum director has been sentenced to over five years in prison for allegedly distributing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The former executive director of the Lutz Children’s Museum in Manchester pleaded guilty to charges in September and was sentenced Tuesday.

Robert Eckert, 56, of West Hartford, allegedly used several internet platforms, including MeWe and Kik, while at home and at the children’s museum to solicit, receive and distribute images of child sexual abuse and to communicate with others about the distribution of child pornography, according to federal officials.

Between September 2019 and May 2020, Eckert possessed 1,837 image files and 73 videos depicting child sex abuse, including the abuse of prepubescent minors, according to federal officials.

He was arrested on April 8, 2021, and released on a $100,000 bond. Authorities said Eckert will be required to report to prison on Feb. 15 to serve a 66-month sentence.

His prison sentence will be followed by five years of supervised release, federal officials said.