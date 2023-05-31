Former Cine4 Movie Theater Turning Into Daycare

A former movie theater in New Haven is getting a new life. The Cine4 building is being turned into a new daycare facility.

Some features of the site will remain in place, including the concession stand and treats.

“We will be keeping the concession stand for the movie nights we have, we think it's really important and it's a way to honor the original use of the building, we will keep that in our lobby area,” Friends Center for Children Executive Director Allyx Schiavone said.

Of the four showrooms, one will remain in place to host child friendly concerts and free movie nights.

“Especially targeted for early childcare and education teachers and their families and we will offer it to the community if they want to put on a production and or see a movie,” Schiavone said.

Through a private donation, Friends Center for Children purchased the site last summer. The organization is utilizing federal funds and fundraising to complete renovations.

“On the 5th of June we are starting by redoing the roof,” Schiavone said.

First up is phase 1, which includes the reconstruction of the former movie theater. Two showrooms will be transformed into 4 classrooms.

“Phase 2 will be a classroom building that will have six classrooms. So, in total when we are done with phase 1 and 2, we will have 10 infant, toddler classrooms across the site,” Schiavone said.

The 10 classrooms spread across two buildings will service 80 children in the New Haven area. Schiavone said there is a childcare desert in the city.

“For every 10 families looking for care, there are only two slots,” Schiavone said.

There are about 40,000 daycare slots needed across the state, according to the Connecticut Early Childhood Alliance.

“We are expanding because we know there is a dire need in New Haven for families to have safe, affordable, high-quality care so that they can go to work and contribute to their families and the New Haven, Connecticut economy,” Schiavone said.

On Sunday, Friends Center will host a sneak peek of the site for the community starting at 3 p.m.

The first four classrooms, part of phase 1, are expected to open by summer 2024.