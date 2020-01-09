Former Clinton Man Sentenced in Murder-for-Hire Case

A 57-year-old former Clinton man who was accused of trying to hire someone to murder his former wife and was convicted of murder-for-hire has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

James Erik Godiksen was charged after an AFT undercover agent revealed his murder-for-hire scheme, prosecutors said.

Godiksen and the undercover agent exchanged multiple phone calls over four days and state prosecutors said Godiksen offered to pay the undercover agent $5,000 to murder his ex-wife and offered extra compensation for killing her new boyfriend.

On Sept. 14, 2016, Godiksen was arrested after providing the undercover agent with a $80 "down payment" to buy a knife, along with his former wife's physical description, her phone number, her home address, her place of work and the route she takes to drive home, the U.S. attorney's office said.

After appearing in court, Godiksen was detained.

A federal jury found him guilty on July 20, 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Godiksen was sentenced on Thursday to 120 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.