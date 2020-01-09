Clinton

Former Clinton Man Sentenced in Murder-for-Hire Case

En_pleno_apogeo_los_viajes_por_el_feriado.jpg
NBC Connecticut

A 57-year-old former Clinton man who was accused of trying to hire someone to murder his former wife and was convicted of murder-for-hire has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. 

James Erik Godiksen was charged after an AFT undercover agent revealed his murder-for-hire scheme, prosecutors said. 

Godiksen and the undercover agent exchanged multiple phone calls over four days and state prosecutors said Godiksen offered to pay the undercover agent $5,000 to murder his ex-wife and offered extra compensation for killing her new boyfriend. 

Local

Greenwich 7 mins ago

Man Charged With Negligent Homicide in Fatal Greenwich Crash

traffic 2 mins ago

School Bus Crash Closes I-84 East in Farmington

On Sept. 14, 2016, Godiksen was arrested after providing the undercover agent with a $80 "down payment" to buy a knife, along with his former wife's physical description, her phone number, her home address, her place of work and the route she takes to drive home, the U.S. attorney's office said. 

After appearing in court, Godiksen was detained. 

A federal jury found him guilty on July 20, 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. 

Godiksen was sentenced on Thursday to 120 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

This article tagged under:

Clintonmurder-for-hire
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us