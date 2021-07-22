Former Connecticut State Marshal Accused of Stealing Money From Clients

A former Connecticut State Marshal is being accused of larceny after allegedly collecting over $12,300 from six complainants.

The Office of the Chief State’s Attorney announced that Peter E. Karpovich, 79, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with second-degree larceny, an ethics code violation and participation of prohibited activities.

Karpovich was arrested on Wednesday by Connecticut State Police troopers and will be investigated by the Statewide Prosecution Bureau in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney.

According to court documents, Karpovich previously had his badge revoked last September, when he failed to turn over funds to a client in a timely manner.

Karpovich's attorney vouched that his wife had died three years ago, and "often reviewed his paperwork and help made sure that accounts and monies were properly managed," according to court documents.

Karpovich is currently being held on a $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 22.