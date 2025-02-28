Former CT budget official and state rep face slew of charges in new indictment

A former Connecticut budget official and state representative are facing charges for canceling a state audit of a Medicaid provider who allegedly engaged in fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Officials said Konstantinos "Kosta" Diamantis, a former top official in Gov. Ned Lamont's budget office, and Chris Ziogas, a former state representative, plead not guilty to extortion, making false statements are more.

Both Diamantis and Ziogas were released on $500,000 bonds Friday.

An indictment alleges that between January and June 2020, Diamantis and Ziogas engaged in a scheme in which Diamantis solicited and received corrupt payments and benefits from an optometrist in exchange for official acts concerning a state audit and Medicaid overbilling.

Diamantis and Ziogas then took steps to cover up their tracks, the indictment states.

Helen Zervas, an optometrist and owner of Family Eye Care in Bristol, pleaded guilty to healthcare fraud and public corruption offenses earlier this month.

As a part of the scheme, a Department of Social Services official said it would perform an audit of Zervas' billing. Knowing that she fraudulently overbilled Medicaid for services she didn't provide, Zervas sought assistance from Ziogas, who was her fiancé, according to the indictment.

That's when Ziogas contacted Diamantis for help. In exchange for money, Diamantis is accused of "undertaking official acts, and pressuring other state officials to undertake official acts" to resolve the audit.

The indictment alleges that Ziogas bribed Diamantis with $20,000. Zervas reimbursed her fiancé the following day. About a week later, Diamantis received another bribe of $10,000, which was also reimbursed by Zervas, officials said.

The Department of Social Services subsequently canceled their audit after getting pressure from Diamantis. A check for nearly $600,000 was delivered to the department from Family Eye Care, the indictment reads, and Zervas made a final bribe payment of $65,000 to Diamantis.

Both Diamantis and Ziogas are accused of making false statements during their FBI interviews.

The indictment lists 18 counts and if found guilty, the men could face extended prison time.

The investigation remains ongoing.