Former CT high school student competes on ‘Shark Tank' TV show

It has been a whirlwind couple of months for Luke St. Amand, who grew up in South Windsor.

The young entrepreneur has quite a story to tell, so much so that it caught the attention of the nationally-syndicated program “Shark Tank” where people get to pitch their ideas to a panel, who can then invest in contestants’ fledgling companies.

St. Amand began his journey full-time in 2023, when he left an engineering job with Amazon to team up with his college friend, Jared Ebersole.

Ebersole had a concept for a company. The idea? Sell electric skateboard kits to kids that are easy to assemble, customize, and will help encourage builders to get further into projects like this that involve science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills - which are in high demand these days.

The idea took off. The company has done well in initial sales, but would certainly welcome additional funding. That’s why the “Shark Tank” visit was not only fun, but with a higher purpose.

During the weeks that followed, St. Amand also visited his hometown of South Windsor, to share his company’s story with students there, and encourage them to participate in more STEM classes and activities.

There was some excitement on the “Shark Tank” episode St. Amand and Ebersole were on (aired Feb. 7, ABC Network, episode 11, season 16). He would prefer you check the show out to learn more.