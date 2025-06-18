Connecticut

Former CT state trooper faces charges for workers' compensation fraud: officials

By Angela Fortuna

NBC 4 New York

A former Connecticut state trooper has been arrested for falsely obtaining thousands of dollars in workers' compensation benefits, according to the U.S. Division of Criminal Justice.

Jose Campos, 32, of Winsted, was arrested on Tuesday for fraudulently obtaining $8,341 during his employment with the CT Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, authorities said.

Officials said Campos "misrepresented material facts related to the circumstances of his claimed injury."

The former state trooper claimed he was struck on his lower back by a bathroom door while on duty. He claimed that the door hit him with such force that it knocked him down to the floor, and he said he was hit several other times as people tried to get into the restroom.

Because of this, Campos was placed on temporary disability, and was paid by the employer's workers' compensation insurance carrier.

The former trooper claimed he was unable to perform any type of work because of the injury, according to authorities.

Campos turned himself into Rocky Hill police on Tuesday. He faces charges including one count of first-degree larceny and fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits, and is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

State police said Campos resigned on Nov. 7, 2024.

NBC Connecticut is waiting to hear back from police to see if Campos is the same trooper investigated for sexual assault and computer crimes.

