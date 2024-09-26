Meriden

Former dispatcher trainee in Meriden accused of misusing law enforcement database

Meriden Police Department
A former dispatcher trainee for Meriden is accused of using a law enforcement database to illegally obtain an acquaintance’s home address and charges have been filed.

Meriden police said they received a complaint on Aug. 25 that the man had illegally accessed the Connecticut On Line Law Enforcement system while he was a dispatcher trainee employed by the Meriden Emergency Communications Division.

He was terminated in July while on probationary status for other reasons, police said.

Police investigated and said he admitted to running the victim through the COLLECT system on two separate occasions and acknowledged that he knew it was wrong to have illegally accessed the law enforcement database.

He has been charged with two counts of computer crimes in the third degree and released on a written promise to appear.

