Former Employee of Willimantic Restaurant Accused of Theft

A former employee of Royal Buffet in Willimantic is accused of stealing cash from the restaurant.

Willimantic police said officers responded to the Royal Buffet on Main Street at 11:49 p.m. Wednesday and found a man leaving the back door of the restaurant, police said.

They identified the suspect as 25-year-old Tian Yin Ye, of Quincy, Massachusetts and said he was charged with larceny in the first degree, burglary in the third degree, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief in the third degree and interfering with an officer.

Ye, a former employee of Royal Buffet, is being held on $100,000, police said.

He is due in court on Friday.

