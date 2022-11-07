Former Fairfield Town Official Pleads Guilty in Hazardous Waste Dumping Probe

The former director of public works in Fairfield has pleaded guilty to several counts of environmental and fraud offenses.

The Division of Criminal Justice said 61-year-old Joseph Michelangelo, of Fairfield, faces nine charges in connection to the hazardous waste dumping probe.

Michelangelo entered pleas to receiving solid waste at an unpermitted facility, illegal disposal of asbestos, illegal disposal of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) and conspiracy to commit larceny, forgery and other environmental offenses, officials said.

He faces up to 10 years in prison under his plea agreement. The former town official also has to make restitution payments to the Town for Fairfield.

Michelangelo was among five town officials arrested in connection with the illegal dumping of hazardous materials next to the town’s public works garage and efforts to hide the extent of the contamination in 2019.

Others arrested included former Public Works Superintendent Scott Bartlett, interim Public Works Director Brian Carey and former Human Resources Director Emmet Hibson. Police also arrested Robert Grabarek, of Clinton, owner of Osprey Environmental Engineering.

Under Michelangelo's plea agreement, he admitted to participating in "a pattern of activities that included a conspiracy between [town officials] and a contractor they hired to operate part of the DPW property."

Officials said the DPW site and other locations became a dumping ground for unauthorized, contaminated and hazardous materials. Town officials previously estimated that cleanup would cost $5 million to $10 million.

Michelangelo is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 3, 2023. Charges against six other defendants are pending.