Glastonbury

Former Glastonbury police officer possible person of interest in burglary investigation

NBC Connecticut

Glastonbury police said they were alerted during a recent burglary investigation to the possibility that a former police officer in town was a person of interest.

The department has called in state police major crimes to assist because the investigation involves multiple jurisdictions.

Glastonbury police did not release any additional information but said they are fully cooperating with the state police investigation and expect anyone responsible for violating the law to be held accountable.

This article tagged under:

Glastonbury
