Former Hartford Mayor Ann Uccello Remembered As Pioneer And Inspiration

A Connecticut pioneer has passed away. The Governor’s office confirmed this afternoon that Ann Uccello, Connecticut’s first female mayor, died at the age of 100. She was a two-term mayor of Hartford.

Uccello was a leader who tackled housing issues and worked to eliminate lead poisoning, during her two terms in Hartford, stretching from 1967-1971.

Governor Lamont was among the many paying tribute in a statement calling her, “a trailblazer who was born and raised in Hartford and dedicated her career in public service to the city she loved.”

Uccello grew up in Hartford and was the daughter of Italian immigrants. She attended Weaver High School, and later continued her education at St. Joseph's College, Trinity College, and the University of Connecticut Law School.

“(She was) a remarkable individual who did not shy away from any challenge,” said Glastonbury’s Paul Pirrotta.

Pirrotta wrote Uccello’s biography, documenting her life and describing her as a policy expert.

“She would study the issue, and then she would come to a conclusion,” explained Pirrotta.

Uccello’s political journey took her to Washington, D.C. In 1971 she joined the Nixon administration as the Consumer Affairs Director for the Department of Transportation.

“There was never a time of any limitation imposed upon her because she was a woman,” said Pirrotta.

As a woman Uccello opened the door to others who would follow.

West Hartford Mayor, Shari Cantor saying, “she was an inspiration to women leaders across our state and our country.”

Pirrotta says she was also an inspiration to her constituents.

“The people understood who she was.,” he said.

Uccello’s funeral is expected to be next week. She will be buried at Hartford’s Cedar Hill Cemetery.