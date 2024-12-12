Former Hartford Mayor Thirman Milner to lie in state at City Hall Thursday

Former Hartford Mayor Thirman Milner will lie in state at Hartford City Hall on Thursday.

Milner was the first Black mayor in all of New England and paved the way for future Black leaders.

He died on Nov. 29 at the age of 91.

The Connecticut National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) said Milner will be remembered as a civil rights icon, community activist and dedicated public servant.

Milner led Hartford for six years, from 1981 to 1987, served as a state senator and he was the president of the Greater Hartford NAACP.

NBC Connecticut, then Channel 30, interviews Thirman L. Milner at an event. Thirman L. Milner is an American politician from Hartford, Connecticut and served as the 62nd and first Black Mayor of Hartford, Connecticut. (Cecil Williams/Claflin University via Getty Images)

He was also a mentor for many politicians in Connecticut, both past and present, who said he created a path for them to be successful in pursuing public office.

Windsor Mayor Nuchette Black-Burke said she took to heart the advice he gave her about being an elected leader.

“To be able to be connected with the community, reach out to the community but first and foremost, also listen. Like, you must listen,” she said.

The lying in state ceremony will be held at City Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the public is invited to attend and pay their respects.

Tables will be set up with memorabilia and photos celebrating Milner’s life and legacy.