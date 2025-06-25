Former Hartford police chief Jason Thody appointed chief of police in New Bedford, MA

Former Hartford Police Chief Jason Thody has been appointed as the new chief of police in New Bedford, Massachusetts.

New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell made the announcement during a news conference on Tuesday.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Thody retired from the Hartford Police Department in March of last year after nearly 30 years of service. At the time, Thody said he wouldn't seek a new contract with the city.

He was made interim chief in April of 2019 and was officially named the chief in January 2020.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Before his retirement, Thody cited falling crime numbers, the department receiving both state and national accreditation for the first time, and the end to federal oversight as some of the accomplishments during his tenure.

“Chief Thody’s track record in Hartford, a city similar to New Bedford in many respects, speaks for itself,” Mitchell said.

“His leadership, which emphasizes accountability, data-driven decision making and transparency, produced objective accomplishments: a 31% decrease in violent crime, the department’s removal from judicial oversight, and national and state accreditation, all while navigating the challenges of the pandemic and the civil unrest that followed. It is essential that the NBPD sustain the improvements it has made in recent years, and Chief Thody is particularly well-suited to make that happen and to fortify the public’s trust and confidence in its police," the mayor continued.

The police chief position became open when former Chief Paul Oliveira retired on May 3.