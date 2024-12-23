Former Hartford police officer granted criminal protection order against 2018 attacker

A new law was put to the test Monday, granting former Hartford police officer Jill Kidik a criminal protection order against the person who stabbed her in the throat in 2018.

Once Chevaughn Augustin was found not guilty by reason of mental defect from that 2018 incident, Kidik no longer had a protection order against her.

That changed when the court ruled in Kidik’s favor.

“It’s a relief to just have what every victim of attempted murder should have,” Kidik said.

"It’s just the right thing to do, it's a piece of paper, it doesn't hurt anybody,” Kidik said of her newly-granted criminal protection order.

Kidik advocated for an amendment to a law that went into place in October, which equalized the standard for protection orders for both those convicted, and those found not guilty due to reason of mental defect.

Earlier court meetings argued whether this law would be able to apply retroactively to cases like Kidik's.

"The court finds Public Act 24 -37 amended 53a-40e applies retroactively,” Judge Doyle said.

In October, Augustin’s defense argued that this wasn't necessary -- as release from Whiting Forensic Hospital would be subject to strict conditions.

But on Monday, the court ruled in Kidik's favor.

"Absolutely no contact is allowed to the protected person while the order is in place - do you understand that?" Judge Doyle asked of Augustin.

"Yes,” Augustin replied.

It's a result Kidik said she hopes sets a precedent for applying the new law going forward.

"I hope that I can somehow continue to help other victims and make this process not be as traumatizing as it was,” Kidik said.

NBC Connecticut reached out to Augustin’s attorney for a comment, but we have not heard back.