Former Manager of South Windsor Wax Salon Accused of Stealing From Company

South Windsor police have arrested the former manager of European Wax Center and said she is suspected of stealing more than $11,000 from the company.

Police arrested 43-year-old Jessica McCann, of Meriden, on Tuesday morning after an investigation that started in July and she has been charged with larceny in the second degree.

Police said McCann, who was the store manager at the European Wax Center on Buckland Road, was suspected of not depositing a significant amount of cash transactions in the company’s bank account.

Police said McCann didn’t deposit $11,614.62 out of $21,817.45 between January and June of 2019.

They said she was the only person at the business who was responsible for handling the cash to bank transfers and she was inconsistent in her story to police.

McCann turned herself in on Tuesday and posted a $25,000 bond.

She is due in court in August.