Former Meriden postal worker sentenced to 12 months in prison for mail theft

A former U.S. Postal Service employee in Connecticut was sentenced to prison Thursday for stealing packages while working as a mail carrier.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut announced that Shawn Fuller, 37, of West Haven, was sentenced at the federal courthouse in New Haven to 12 months imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for stealing packages while employed as a postal worker in Meriden.

Federal officials said Fuller was under investigation for mail theft when, in April 2023, an investigator witnessed him open and remove the contents of two packages.

Fuller then put the items he removed from the packages in the trunk of his car and notified his supervisors at the Meriden post office that he was leaving work for the day, according to the U.S. Attorney.

When Hamden police stopped Fuller’s car for a motor vehicle violation, a police K-9 alerted officers to the possible presence of narcotics, federal officials said.

The U.S. Attorney said Fuller was arrested after a search of the vehicle uncovered approximately four kilograms – a little less than nine pounds – of a substance containing cocaine.

Fuller, who was released on a $100,000 bond, pleaded guilty to mail theft in February. He is required to report to prison on Aug. 20, federal officials said.