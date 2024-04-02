Former Middletown High School teacher accused of sexual relationship with student

A former Middletown High School math teacher is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student and has been arrested.

Police said 35-year-old James Hanson taught at Middletown High from August 2022 through Nov. 16, 2023 and was immediately placed on administrative leave when the investigation started and has since resigned.

School officials said Hanson was placed on leave in November when the allegations surfaced, and the school district contacted authorities. Soon after, Hanson submitted his resignation and he is no longer employed by the Middletown Public Schools and has not been for several months now.

The student was a minor, according to police.

“Since November, we have been working in partnership with the authorities and will continue to do so for as long as is necessary,” a statement from the school department says.

“We know situations like this can have profound effects on our school community, and we want to remind you that our school support personnel remain available to any member of our school community who wants or needs support,” the statement goes on to say.

School officials are asking parents and guardians to remind their children that if they hear or see something concerning, they should tell a trusted adult immediately and/or report it anonymously through the Say Something portal, app or hotline.

A warrant was served on Tuesday and Hanson turned himself in at the Middletown Police Department, where he was charged with five counts of sexual assault in the second degree, two counts of sexual assault in the fourth degree, use of a computer to entice a minor and risk of injury to a minor.

He was held on a $100,000 bond and is due in court today on Tuesday.