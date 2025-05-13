Connecticut

Former President Barack Obama to speak at The Connecticut Forum in June 

Former President Barack Obama speaks during the second day of the Democratic National Convention at the United Center on Aug 20.
Mike De Sisti / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former President Barack Obama is coming to Connecticut. He will join The Connecticut Forum in June. 

It is in partnership with the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving. Former President Obama will talk about his presidency, his current work with the Obama Foundation and the challenges we face today.

“For more than three decades, The Forum has served a critical role in Connecticut – bringing people together to consider the great challenges and opportunities of our time through thoughtful discussions. In so doing, we hope to bridge the divides that exist between individuals and communities. We cannot think of a better bridgebuilder and leading global statesman to join The Forum stage than President Obama,” Mana Zarinejad, executive director of The Connecticut Forum, said in a news release.

“At a time when our country is experiencing so much division with many Americans losing their faith in government institutions, we hope that this conversation with President Obama will inspire all of us to think about what shared values unite us. And that working toward a more diverse, inclusive, and equitable society increases opportunity for our country to prosper,” Hartford Foundation president and CEO Jay Williams said in a statement. 

An Evening with President Barack Obama will begin at 7:30 p.m. on June 17 at The Bushnell Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are not yet on sale. Learn more here.

