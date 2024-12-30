Former president Jimmy Carter had a local impact on Connecticut

Tributes continue for former president Jimmy Carter - America's longest-living president died at the age of 100.

Carter's state funeral will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Washington National Cathedral. President Biden declared the ninth a National Day of Mourning for the former Democratic president.

We spoke with politicians, military members and people in New London about what Carter means to them.

James Adam Almond, born and raised in New London, tells us he believes Carter had an impact on the place he calls home.

“The best small city in the world," Almond said. "I believe. New London, CT.”

Almond said his mom worked at Electric Boat—a manufacturer of submarines for the United States Navy.

Back in 2005, the navy considered closing the submarine base in Groton. But Carter, who served in the navy, advocated to keep it afloat, and it worked.

While Almond's mom is no longer with us, he said she worked there for about 46 years, and that meant the world to their family.

“He saved her job. Saved her retirement," Almond said. "Saved a lot of things my mom paid for for me as a kid.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal said he put good government ahead of personal politics.

“He did the right thing there by putting the subbase first," Blumenthal said. "In his presidency, he advanced civil rights, environmental issues and peace in the Middle East.”

Blumenthal said his humanitarian work will not be forgotten.

“The lesson in his peacemaking, in those Camp David Accords. Begin and Sadot, after 13 days of coming together and shaking hands," Blumenthal said. "In an image that still lasts and the peace between Egypt and Israel, that still lasts.”

U.S. Army Major Carl Ey served with the military district of Washington during the funeral services for the 40th president of the United States, President Ronald Reagan.

He reflected on the impact a president has on the American people.

“People who never knew him, other than he was in the White House, were standing there crying," Ey said. "And I don’t mean teary-eyed; I mean sobbing.”

Because of Carter’s involvement in the Navy, he expects the Navy will play a role in the funeral services.

"Let's be honest, the gentleman lived to 100 years old. He served in the highest position in our country. He is an Annapolis graduate," Ey said. "He served both in uniform and as a president of the United States.”