Jimmy Carter

Former president Jimmy Carter had a local impact on Connecticut

By David Horwitz

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tributes continue for former president Jimmy Carter - America's longest-living president died at the age of 100.

Carter's state funeral will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9, at Washington National Cathedral. President Biden declared the ninth a National Day of Mourning for the former Democratic president.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

We spoke with politicians, military members and people in New London about what Carter means to them.

James Adam Almond, born and raised in New London, tells us he believes Carter had an impact on the place he calls home.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“The best small city in the world," Almond said. "I believe. New London, CT.”

Almond said his mom worked at Electric Boat—a manufacturer of submarines for the United States Navy.

Back in 2005, the navy considered closing the submarine base in Groton. But Carter, who served in the navy, advocated to keep it afloat, and it worked.

NBC Connecticut

While Almond's mom is no longer with us, he said she worked there for about 46 years, and that meant the world to their family.

Local

Waterbury 39 mins ago

14-year-old arrested for stealing multiple vehicles in Waterbury: police

North Haven 1 hour ago

North Haven first selectman vows to hold people accountable for street takeovers

“He saved her job. Saved her retirement," Almond said. "Saved a lot of things my mom paid for for me as a kid.”

Senator Richard Blumenthal said he put good government ahead of personal politics.

“He did the right thing there by putting the subbase first," Blumenthal said. "In his presidency, he advanced civil rights, environmental issues and peace in the Middle East.”

Blumenthal said his humanitarian work will not be forgotten.

“The lesson in his peacemaking, in those Camp David Accords. Begin and Sadot, after 13 days of coming together and shaking hands," Blumenthal said. "In an image that still lasts and the peace between Egypt and Israel, that still lasts.”

U.S. Army Major Carl Ey served with the military district of Washington during the funeral services for the 40th president of the United States, President Ronald Reagan.

He reflected on the impact a president has on the American people.

“People who never knew him, other than he was in the White House, were standing there crying," Ey said. "And I don’t mean teary-eyed; I mean sobbing.”

Because of Carter’s involvement in the Navy, he expects the Navy will play a role in the funeral services.

"Let's be honest, the gentleman lived to 100 years old. He served in the highest position in our country. He is an Annapolis graduate," Ey said. "He served both in uniform and as a president of the United States.”

This article tagged under:

Jimmy Carter
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us