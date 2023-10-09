Stamford

Former president of Holy Name Athletic Club in Stamford accused of stealing over $150,000 from club

The former president of the Holy Name Athletic Club in Stamford is accused of stealing over $150,000 from the club.

Police said 42-year-old Daria Opolski, of Norwalk, was arrested by the Stamford Police Department Financial Crimes Unit last Tuesday.

From July 12, 2021, through December 30, 2022, Opolski misallocated $157,508.43 from the Holy Name Athletic Club's bank account by authorizing ACH transfers from the account to pay her personal bills, according to investigators.

The money was reportedly mostly used to make payments to Opolski's personal credit cards.

At the time, officials said Opolski was the president of the Holy Name Athletic Club, which is a nonprofit social club that is associated with the Holy Name of Jesus Church in Stamford.

Opolski was charged with larceny and was released on a $100,000 bond.

Stamford
