Former president of Police Benevolent Association in Milford accused of stealing more than $180,000

The former president of the Police Benevolent Association in Milford is accused of stealing more than $180,000 from the organization and has been arrested, according to police.

Police said the Police Benevolent Association, a nonprofit organization, contacted them around April 26 and said the association president, Peter Parks, had stolen funds over several years.

The police department's internal affairs unit started an internal investigation on May 2, police said, and the 42-year-old Parks was immediately relieved of duty, his police powers were suspended and he was placed on administrative leave.

Police Chief Keith Mello recommended to the Board of Police Commissioners that Parks’ employment with the police department be terminated and a termination hearing was scheduled for June 29, but Parks resigned from the department earlier on that date, before the hearing, police said.

Police said Parks is accused of misappropriating  $184,010.52 in private funds from the Police Benevolent Association and a warrant was issued for him on Monday.

He has been charged with larceny in the first degree and his bond was set at $50,000.

Parks is scheduled to appear in Milford Superior Court on Dec. 26.

