Former Red Sox, Yankees Player Johnny Damon to Sign Autographs at Wolf Pack Fan Appreciation Night

Johnny Damon attends Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Feb. 1, 2020, in Miami Beach, Florida.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics

The Hartford Wolf Pack is holding its annual “Fan Appreciation Night” Friday and former Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees player Johnny Damon will be at the XL Center, signing autographs for fans.

The Wolf Pack and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins will be facing off at 7 p.m.

Damon will join the Wolf Pack on the ice pregame for a ceremonial puck drop, according to the team, and he will be signing autographs on the concourse during the first period and through the first intermission.

The first 1,500 fans will receive a Wolf Pack branded cowbell and there will be giveaways such as Wolf Pack tickets, tickets to upcoming XL Center events, and gift cards to local Hartford establishments.

The teams said one fan, selected at random, will have the chance to shoot for $100,000 live during the second intermission.

