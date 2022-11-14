Former Stamford Democratic Party Official Sentenced for Absentee Ballot Fraud

The former chairman of the Democratic City Committee in Stamford has been charged with over a dozen absentee ballot fraud and forgery charges in connection with ballots cast in the city’s 2015 election.

John Mallozzi was charged with 14 counts of false statement in absentee balloting and 14 counts of second-degree forgery.

He was found guilty on Sept. 12. Testimony at the eight-day trial showed that Mallozzi intentionally forged and submitted absentee ballot applications and ballot sets in the names of nearly three dozen people, according to officials.

The 72-year-old will face two years of probation and a $35,000 fine.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Mallozzi was arrested after an investigation by the Stamford/Norwalk State’s Attorney’s office after a complaint from the State Elections Enforcement Commission.

The investigation began after municipal election officials in Stamford made a report after a person who was recorded as having voted by absentee ballot showed up to cast his ballot at the polls.