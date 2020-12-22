Former State Senator Edwin Gomes Dies After Crash in Bridgeport

Former State Senator Edwin Gomes has died after getting seriously injured in a crash in Bridgeport a little over a week ago, according to statements from Governor Ned Lamont and Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Governor Ned Lamont posted about Gomes' passing on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

https://twitter.com/GovNedLamont/status/1341394276698251269

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal also released a statement about Gomes' passing saying, “Ed Gomes was a relentless, irrepressible champion of working families - truly a happy warrior. His endless energy and generous spirit inspired so many of us to fight even harder for economic and racial justice."

On Sunday, December 13, Gomes was seriously injured after a crash in Bridgeport.

Dispatchers said they received a report of a two-car crash at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Noble Avenue shortly before 7 p.m.

According to investigators, a 19-year-old Bridgeport man was driving an Acura RSX westbound on Boston Avenue approaching the intersection with Noble Avenue as 84-year-old Gomes was driving a Ford Fusion eastbound on Boston Avenue.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said in a statement, “My sympathies go out to the Gomes family. Ed dedicated much of his life to public service and his community as well as second chance opportunities. Those who knew him across the state, and here in Bridgeport will miss him.”

Authorities said Gomes attempted to turn left into the Kentucky Fried Chicken parking lot and collided with the Acura RSX traveling in the far right westbound lane of Boston Avenue.

Authorities said the impact of the cars colliding with one another caused significant damage to the vehicles and both drivers were injured.

Ambulance personnel were able to rescue the drivers from their vehicles and both were transported to the hospital, police said. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Police said Gomes sustained serious injuries and was in critical condition at Bridgeport Hospital. On Tuesday, Gomes passed away from his injuries.

"He touched so many lives with his wonderful combination of toughness and compassion. I am proud to have been his friend and my heart goes out to his family," Blumenthal added.

At last check, the 19-year-old driver of the Acura RSX was listed in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.