Former swim coach in Connecticut charged with voyeurism

A man who used to be a swim coach in Connecticut has been arrested and charged with voyeurism, according to United States Marshals.

The Connecticut U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force and Newington Police Department arrested 41-year-old David Laudati. He was reportedly wanted in Arizona for voyeurism charges.

According to US Marshals, Laudati is being charged with 11 counts of voyeurism and eight counts of attempted voyeurism. The charges stem from allegations following an investigation from September 2023 by Buckeye Police Department.

Before the investigation, US Marshals said Laudati was a swim coach in Arizona and had previously been a swim coach in Connecticut. Authorities did not specifically say where in Connecticut Laudati had coached.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Police in Arizona requested the US Marshal's help to find and apprehend Laudati. Their investigation reportedly brought them to a home on East Robbins Street in Newington where Laudati was apprehended on Monday.

Laudati was taken into custody, transported to Newington Police Department, charged as a fugitive from justice and is being held pending extradition back to Arizona to face charges there, US Marshals said.