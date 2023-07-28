Former Tolland teacher headed to prison for sexually assaulting student

A former Tolland high school teacher will spend two years in prison for sexually assaulting a student.

A judge sentenced 42-year-old Kris Coffey to 10 years in prison, with the sentence suspended after he serves two years behind bars. Coffey will then be on probation for the next 10 years and will have to register as a sex offender on the state's Sex Offender Registry.

Coffey was arrested in April and charged with second-degree sexual assault after a two-month investigation.

In February, the Department of Children and Families received a tip about Coffey having an inappropriate relationship with a student during the 2014-2015 school year.

At the time, Coffey was an English teacher and tennis team coach for Tolland High School.

According to prosecutors, Coffey had sex with the student in his classroom.

“It is both baffling and appalling that we still need to send the message that teachers cannot have sexual relationships with their students,” Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Jaclyn Preville said in a statement.