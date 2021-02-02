Former UConn Football Captain Andrew Adams Prepares for First Super Bowl

Buccaneers defensive back Andrew Adams is getting ready for Super Bowl LV and the chance to play on football’s biggest stage.

“After the win against the Packers, just basically soak in what happened and what’s about to happen, you know it kind of hit me,” said Adams. “You know there’s some guys who play their whole career, 10-year careers, that might not even play in a playoff game so just going to the Super Bowl is such a blessing.”

Six years ago, Adams was a captain of the UConn football team, laying the foundation for a successful career in NFL.

“I just think at UConn, you kind of have that hard-nosed, underdog mentality,” said Adams. “You don’t take anything for granted. Every day I go into work and I treat it like a job and I put my best foot forward and I attribute that to UConn.”

Adams is using his time at the Super Bowl to give back. He is working with famous pop artist Charles Fazzino, who is the official artist for Super Bowl 55. Fazzino’s original painting will be auctioned off to benefit Smile Train, a cleft lip and palate children’s charity.

“I just think with Smile Train and what they’re doing with cleft lip and palate, providing surgeries for these children that can’t help themselves is amazing and I just wanted to jump on board,” said Adams. “Anything with children and youth is big with me and I just wanted to help.”

On Sunday, Adams will play for his first Super Bowl title and he feels the intensity picking up in practice ahead of the big game.

“The camaraderie in the locker room and just the vibe of the team overall and the guys is super focused, which makes me excited,” said Adams. “Now that we’re here, we just want to finish the job.”

The Buccaneers will take on the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV on Sunday in Tampa Bay.