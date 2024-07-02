Former UConn guard Kemba Walker announces his retirement from basketball

Four-time NBA All-Star guard and former UConn star Kemba Walker says he’s retiring.

The 34-year-old Walker wasn’t in the NBA this past season but did play in the EuroLeague with AS Monaco. He announced his decision Tuesday on social media.

“This has all been a dream,” Walker said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “When I look back, I still can’t believe the things I achieved in my career.”

Walker averaged 19.3 points in 750 career regular-season games with the Charlotte Bobcats/Hornets (2011-19), Boston Celtics (2019-21), New York Knicks (2021-22) and Dallas Mavericks (2023).

He made four straight All-Star Game appearances from 2017-20 and was a third-team all-NBA selection during the 2018-19 season, his final year with Charlotte.

That followed a stellar college career at UConn. Walker led UConn to a 2011 national title and was named the most outstanding player of the Final Four that year.

In 2011, he was enshrined as part of the Huskies of Honor at Gampel Pavilion.

“I know I couldn’t have made it to this point without my incredible support system around me,” Walker said. “There are so many people to thank — my mom, dad and entire family, my teammates who have become family, and the coaches who believed in me and brought out the best in me.

“Basketball will forever be a part of my life, so this isn’t goodbye. I’m excited for what’s next.”