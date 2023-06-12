Former Waterbury city employee charged in hit-and-run crash appears in court

John Egan, 58, and his attorney provided no comment after leaving a courtroom in Waterbury on Monday.

“He destroyed his family and our family,” Martha Ortiz, cousin of Bryan Calle, said.

Egan resigned as chairman of the Waterbury Zoning Commission and turned himself in. He is facing charges for evading responsibility causing physical injury or death in a hit-and-run crash on May 26 that left 17-year-old Bryan Calle in critical condition.

The Calle family attorney said Calle's prognosis remains poor, despite some improvements.

“The heart is pumping, the lungs are working, but the brain that controls emotion, activity, feeling, there is no activity to my understanding,” family attorney Ioannis Kaloidis said.

The family is now left with a difficult decision, whether or not to continue life-support measures for Calle.

“We still are praying and hoping for a miracle, waiting for a miracle,” Ortiz said.

Investigators said Egan consumed over a dozen alcoholic drinks before the crash last month. Court documents reveal recovered car parts left on scene from the evading vehicle were found to have an exact match to missing parts of the red 2022 Cadillac XT5 registered to Egan.

The former city employee made a brief court appearance on Monday. Bryan’s parents, who were granted visas to travel from Ecuador to be by their son's side, said this was the first time they saw Egan. They had one message for him.

“When you drink, do not drive,” Ortiz said.

Egan is due back in court June 28.