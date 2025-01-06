Former Waterbury city employee to be sentenced in hit-and-run that left teen unable to walk

A former Waterbury city employee will appear in court to be sentenced for his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run, according to court records.

John M. Egan, former chair of Waterbury’s zoning commission, is scheduled to be sentenced at the Waterbury Superior Courthouse on Tuesday for a hit-and-run that happened on May 26, 2023.

The victim of the hit-and-run was identified as Bryan Calle, 17.

Calle was seriously injured as a result of the hit-and-run; he was put on life support for months at the Connecticut Children’s Hospital in Hartford.

Since the hit-and-run and his release from the hospital, Calle has been in physical therapy in Cheshire, according to his father, Segundo Calle.

In a Zoom interview, Calle said he’s been working on regaining his ability to walk.

NBC Connecticut Bryan Calle (left) Segundo Calle (right) details road to recovery ahead of John Egan's sentencing hearing on Jan. 7, 2025.

“I walk with the walker and I’m now starting to walk on the treadmill,” said Calle.

Ahead of Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, Calle, who is now 19 years old, said he holds no resentment towards Egan, the man allegedly responsible for his injuries.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, but I wish him the best,” Calle said.

Segundo Calle, Bryan’s father, said he is thankful for his son’s recovery so far, but he admitted it's been a very difficult time for their entire family.

"We were in the hospital with Bryan for 11 months, it was a long time. Now he is home, but we still spend nearly all day, right next to him," Bryan’s father said.

The Calle family’s attorney, George Kramer, provided the following statement:

“The family has not demanded jail time. They didn’t say yes or no, they said leave it to the judge. Bryan needs 24/7 care and will need that for the rest of his life, he suffered unimaginable damages.”

NBC Connecticut contacted Egan's attorney George Mowad for a comment.

Mowad responded stating he had no comment but that could change following the sentencing hearing.