Former Woodbury pastor skips out on court appearance for drug charges

A former pastor arrested earlier this month on drug charges did not show up to his first court appearance at Waterbury Superior Court on Friday.

Herbert Miller’s name was called several times in the courtroom before the judge ordered the 63-year-old be re-arrested.

“I’m going to issue a re-arrest,” the judge said. “This is a very serious charge.”

Miller’s new bond was set at $100,000. He is facing numerous charges including possession of a controlled substance, use of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to sell a narcotic.

Connecticut State Police said members of the community alerted them of a “suspicious incident” in early February, and a few days later, Miller was found by officers driving with a suspended registration for failing to maintain insurance requirements.

Inside his vehicle, they found Miller had crystal methamphetamine in both rock form and liquefied into a hypodermic needle.

Upon news of his arrest, the New York Annual Conference of Methodist Churches sent a statement, saying in part, “The news of the unfortunate circumstance surrounding former pastor, Herbert I. Miller was met with reflection, shock and deep sadness. The disease of addiction is a problem that affects so many people, families and communities. It is often a traumatic, difficult and deeply personal journey.”

Spokesperson Lisa Isom said, “Within 24 hours of the news of the charges leveled, NYAC Resident Bishop Thomas J. Bickerton met with church leadership and later Herb Miller to address the allegations and ensure the safety of the local church and community. Under the advice and direction of the bishop, Mr. Miller surrendered his credentials and is no longer an Elder in the United Methodist Church.”

Neighbors said they were shocked by the news.

“Honestly, shocking to hear that in a small community like Woodbury,” Erika Porcelli said. “It’s disturbing. There’s a school right across the street from us, and I just worry about the types of people that are coming in and out of the neighborhood and what might be going on after hours when we’re not up.”

Miller’s address is the church-owned rectory. He did not open the door Friday to make a comment to NBC Connecticut.