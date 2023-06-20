Formerly incarcerated graduate from Second Chance program

Tracy Shumaker, a mother of three who was convicted of killing her husband in 2004, was one of the 17 graduates of SCRIP (Second Chance Reentry Imitative Program) ASCEND (Academic, Social, Counseling, Expert-Mentoring & Networking Development).

The program, which began in 2019, accepted women for the first time. Shumaker was one of nine women graduating.

Shumaker said this program has been different than any other in the state.

“I have been through three halfway houses throughout the state in Willimantic, Hartford and Bridgeport. I’ve done IOPs, which are individual outpatient programs where we have to go and do different groups that are mandatory for us to be on parole or in a halfway house,” said Shumaker.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The program is led by Edward Andrews.

“No one can be successful if they’re not successful within themselves. We don’t deal with that Band-Aid effect. We deal with, let’s go under the surface and let’s try to get that right because you’re still going to face the same challenges,” Andrews said.

The first eight weeks of the 13-week program is strictly focused on trauma intervention through group sessions and one-on-one sessions with a licensed clinician. This is what Shumaker said has been missing from other programs she’s used in the state to help formerly incarcerated individuals.

“Especially women who have been incarcerated, I was in a domestic violence marriage and that trauma of that right there. When I went to prison in 2004, I left three children. I was a mother, small children. To be ripped away from your children, that’s all trauma. Over 18 years of being incarcerated. That’s all trauma,” said Shumaker.

After focusing on trauma, the program helps people with career development and financial literacy.

This was the first time the program accepted women and nine of the 17 graduates were women.

Shumaker was able to move out of her halfway house and get a job a hotel. She said graduating is bittersweet.

“I’m excited, I’m saddened, but I already know that I’m a part of something much bigger than a program,” Shumaker said.

The Second Change Reentry Initiative Program was a recipient of an NBC Universal Project Innovation Grant in 2022.

Now called NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants, in 2023, eligible nonprofits that are committed to strengthening our communities, will be awarded nearly $2.5 million to further their efforts.