Fortune has ranked the best places to live for families in 2023, and a Connecticut city is ranked 29th out of 50.

It's Norwalk.

“Living in Norwalk is all about enjoying the beautiful coastline and ocean at its borders,” the publication wrote.

Fortune said that for the first time, this year’s list includes the best place to live in each of the 50 states.

The publication highlighted Norwalk as having some of the state’s best boating spots and public beaches. It also put a spotlight on the SoNo neighborhood and some large companies that have headquarters in the city.

Fortune took into account health care, education and resources for seniors and said all of these “can help fight isolation and build social ties” in developing the list.

Fortune's top 10 best places to live for families in 2023

Cambridge, Massachusetts Portsmouth, New Hampshire Silver Spring, Maryland Tualatin, Oregon Middletown, Delaware Olathe, Kansas Eastvale, California Wellington, Florida Greenburgh, New York Fitchburg, Wisconsin

