Fotis Dulos’ Attorney Requests Supreme Court Revoke Gag Order

What to Know Fotis Dulos is the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, who has been missing since May 24.

The couple was in the midst of a divorce and custody battle at the time of Jennifer's disappearance

Fotis is facing criminal charges in her disappearance and a civil case from his father-in-law's estate.

The criminal defense attorney for Fotis Dulos has filed a brief in Connecticut Supreme Court detailing why the court should reverse a gag order in the case.

Attorney Norm Pattis has asked the state’s highest court to revoke the order, saying it infringes on Dulos’ right to defend himself against speculation that he may be a killer.

In a brief filed Thursday, Pattis argued that Dulos has the right to take on a “bold, public strategy in his own defense,” and the gag order prevents that.

A hearing on the issue is scheduled for December 12.

Dulos is charged with hindering prosecution and evidence tampering in connection with the disappearance of his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos. Jennifer has been missing since May 24 and police have said they do not believe she is alive. Fotis and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis are both facing charges in the case. They have both pleaded not guilty.

Fotis is also facing a civil case. Jennifer's mother, Gloria Farber, is suing him in civil court to get back millions of dollars she claims her late husband lent Fotis for his business and home mortgage.

