Foundation to Pay Off Mortgage on Sergeant DeMonte's Home

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced that they will pay off the mortgage on Sgt. Dustin DeMonte's home after he died in the line of duty in Bristol.

DeMonte was a 10-year veteran of the force. He's a dad of two young kids with a third on the way.

The foundation said they'll immediately take on the mortgage for DeMonte's home. The Tunnel to Towers Fallen First Responders Home Program pays off mortgages for families of first responders that are killed in the line of duty and leave behind young children.

Members of the Bristol community are remembering how Sgt. Dustin DeMonte touched their lives.

The Bristol police chief said at only 35-years-old, DeMonte had already received recognition and awards, including Officer of the Year. He received a live saving commendation in 2019 and he was a school resource officer at Greene Hills and West Bristol Schools.

“These cowardly acts of violence targeting our first responders have to stop. Instead of preparing to celebrate the birth of their third child, the DeMonte family is now facing a future without their husband and father. Two children will grow up with only memories, while their youngest sibling was robbed of the opportunity to be held by their dad,” said Tunnel to Towers Chairman and CEO Frank Siller.

