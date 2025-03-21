Founders of Beanz & Co. in Avon were driven to open inclusive café where everyone belongs

World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated on March 21 every year. It’s been observed by the United Nations since 2012 and aims to help people better understand and support this community.

There are several inclusive eateries in Connecticut, including Beanz & Co. in Avon.

The founders, Kim Morrison and Noelle Alix, met more than 20 years ago at a group for parents of children with Down syndrome.

Their daughters inspired them to open a coffee shop and cafe where everyone belongs.

“I honestly can’t imagine walking through this path without her,” said Alix.

According to the Department of Labor, 80% percent of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities are unemployed or underemployed.

“We just want to make sure that the opportunities Kate and Meg have, everyone with disabilities has that chance,” said Alix. “They’re the lucky ones. We need to make that available for everyone.”

Morrison and Alix recently founded All Work CT, a collaborative effort to increase competitive inclusive employment in the state.

The team is made up of community leaders from area nonprofits like Favarh and The Prospector Theater, as well as the state’s Department of Aging and Disability Services and Bureau of Rehabilitation Services.

“We know we have the population that need the jobs, but we don’t have the jobs,” said Morrison. “How great would it be for a business to have a place to go to learn how to hire adults with special needs?”