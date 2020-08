Police have closed part of Fountain Street in New Haven as after a welfare check turned into a standoff, according to police.

Police officers arrived at a home on Fountain Street, near West Prospect Street in the Westville neighborhood, just before 10 a.m. for a welfare check of a 60-year-old man and said it is now a standoff and crisis negotiators have been brought in.

Fountain Street is closed between Davis Street and Pardee Place as negotiators work to resolve the situation.