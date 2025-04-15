Watertown

Four arrested after fight, armed assault in Watertown bar

Watertown police have arrested four men who are accused of taking part in a fight and assault with guns at a bar in March.

Officers responded to Horatio’s Bar on Main Street around 9:30 p.m. on March 23 after getting a report that there had been an assault with a firearm and they found one man who was injured as well as several people who were outside.

As they investigated, police said they determined that a 47-year-old Manchester man had pulled a gun and pointed it at several customers during an argument.

They said several customers who saw the gun ran out the backdoor.

A 25-year-old Bristol man who left the bar came back with his own gun and hit the other armed man with it, according to police, and another patrol was assaulted while trying to break up the fight.

The Bristol man, a 30-year-old Woodbury man and a 26-year-old Woodbury man, who were suspected of being involved in the assault had left before police arrived.

Police said the Manchester man who initially pulled the gun has a criminal record that prohibits him from possessing firearms.

He was charged with threatening in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, carrying a pistol without a permit, illegal possession of a firearm, criminal possession of ammunition and breach of peace.

He is being held and is due in court on April 24.

The Bristol man was charged with assault in the second degree, threatening in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree and breach of peace. He was released on a $200,000 bond.

The two Woodbury men were charged with assault in the second degree and breach of peace.
Both were released on $250,000 bond.

