Four Arrested After Westport Robbery

Four people were arrested after a robbery at a T-Mobile in Westport Sunday morning.

Police said three people entered the store on Post Road East wearing masks and ripped phones off of displays in the store and took them. A fourth person was waiting in the car.

Shortly after this, the same people were seen attempting to steal from a retail store in Stamford, according to police.

Police said they stopped this robbery from happening because of advanced warning to stores in the area after the first robbery.

The total value of stolen items is estimated to be worth over $6,700, according to police.

Police said they are still working to identify all four people, however they believe at least two of the four arrested are juveniles.

The incident is still under investigation.