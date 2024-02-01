Four arrested in Waterbury car theft

Waterbury Police arrested four men in connection with a motor vehicle theft Wednesday night.

Police say they stopped the men at around 8:40 p.m. near the 800 block of Wolcott Street after identifying the vehicle they were driving as stolen. The vehicle was reportedly stolen out of Bristol.

The driver attempted to evade officers, hitting two police cruisers in the process before coming to a stop. All four people in the car were arrested.

The driver is facing several charges, including larceny, interfering with officers and reckless driving, and the passengers have all been charged with larceny.