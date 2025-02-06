North Branford

Four children taken to hospital after head-on crash in North Branford

Four children were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in North Branford on Wednesday night that ended with a vehicle hitting a house.

Police received several 911 calls about the two-vehicle crash at Clintonville Road and Pistapaug Road around 11:04 p.m. and said they found two vehicles and one had gone off the road, flipped over and hit a house on Clintonville Road.

One driver, a minor, needed to be extricated.

A building official went to check the house and found it safe for the residents to stay there.

Four children were transported to Yale Pediatrics. Police said their injuries are not life-threatening.

