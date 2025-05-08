Four CT towns ranked in the best and worst cities for basketball fans

A new study ranks four CT towns in the best and worst cities for basketball fans.

The study considers NBA and NCAA Division 1 leagues and ranks top performing teams, revenues and accessible stadiums.

Storrs, New Haven, Fairfield and New Britain all were ranked in the study, ranking all over the list.

Storrs ranks no. 1 for the best college basketball fans and no. 4 for the best performing basketball team, according to the WalletHub study.

Connecticut is known as the basketball capitol of the world following national championship wins for both the UConn's women's and men's basketball team.

See the rankings below: