Four employees arrested during ICE raid at Southington car wash

Four people were arrested by ICE officers during a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, raid in Southington on Monday.

The manager of the car wash told us four of his employees were detained after working there for eight years.

In a video obtained by NBC Connecticut, you can see these 4 SUVs pulling into the parking lot on Queen Street in Southington.

Manager Herman Riverez said the ICE agents asked everyone for their paperwork before they came to the car wash, and were ultimately detained.

Southington Council Member Jack Perry said Southington police were not told these federal agents would be coming to their community.

“It’s simple, ICE needs to get the hell out of our town and state,” Perry said.

He said there are immigration issues, but this is not how you deal with them.

“If someone calls the police department and they don’t know what is going on, is it an actual kidnapping?" Perry asked. "Is it federal agents? What is it?"

“They were like my sons. They are family men. They have mothers, children, and daughters," Riverez said.

Perry said the only way to combat these types of raids is by coming together and being vocal about what is acceptable and what's not.