Groton

Four in critical condition after crash in Groton

NBC Connecticut

Four people who are all under the age of 21 have serious injuries and are believed to be in critical condition after a vehicle went off the road, into the woods and hit a tree in Groton early Monday morning.

Police said the crash happened on Fishtown Road near Little Gull Lane around 1:21 a.m. and they learned of it because of an iPhone Crash Detection call and then 911 calls.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The vehicle, a 2012 Toyota 4Runner, was the only vehicle involved in the crash and the four people in it were trapped, police said.

Emergency crews extracted them and they were treated at the scene. All four were in critical condition when they were brought to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, according to police.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that the driver was heading north on Fishtown Road, just south of the Mystic River Magnet School, when the 4Runner crossed the southbound lane, went off the road and hit a tree. 

The Groton Police Department is investigating.

The iPhone Crash Detection system, which initially alerted police, allows iPhones and Apple Watches to detect a severe crash and help the owner of the device contact emergency services. Learn more about it here.

Local

StormTracker 26 mins ago

Sunny and breezy after morning rain and clouds

Powerball 18 hours ago

$2 million Powerball winner in Connecticut

Fishtown Road was closed for hours and has reopened.

Anyone who saw the crash or has other information asked to call the Groton Police Department at 860-441-6712.

 [GL(1]

This article tagged under:

Groton
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us