Four in critical condition after crash in Groton

Four people who are all under the age of 21 have serious injuries and are believed to be in critical condition after a vehicle went off the road, into the woods and hit a tree in Groton early Monday morning.

Police said the crash happened on Fishtown Road near Little Gull Lane around 1:21 a.m. and they learned of it because of an iPhone Crash Detection call and then 911 calls.

The vehicle, a 2012 Toyota 4Runner, was the only vehicle involved in the crash and the four people in it were trapped, police said.

Emergency crews extracted them and they were treated at the scene. All four were in critical condition when they were brought to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, according to police.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that the driver was heading north on Fishtown Road, just south of the Mystic River Magnet School, when the 4Runner crossed the southbound lane, went off the road and hit a tree.

The Groton Police Department is investigating.

The iPhone Crash Detection system, which initially alerted police, allows iPhones and Apple Watches to detect a severe crash and help the owner of the device contact emergency services. Learn more about it here.

Fishtown Road was closed for hours and has reopened.

Anyone who saw the crash or has other information asked to call the Groton Police Department at 860-441-6712.

[GL(1]