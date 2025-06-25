Animals

Four kittens found abandoned in sealed box during heat wave in Connecticut

By Karla Perez

Katherine Deoss

Four kittens were found abandoned in a sealed box and taken to Branford Compassion Club for rehabilitation on Tuesday.

The small kittens, all about eight weeks old, were originally taken in by another animal shelter, but could not stay there because it had reached full capacity.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to Katherine Deoss, the vice president at Branford Compassion Club, this is a common dilemma among animal shelters — especially in the summer.

The three female kittens, Coral, Marina and Squid, and the male Finn were treated by a veterinarian on Wednesday.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Deoss said they are lethargic, and Marina is having some difficulty walking steadily. The kittens will be closely monitored for the next several days.

Connecticut has experienced extreme heat these past few days, with temperatures pushing 100 degrees.

According to Deoss, this kind of weather can be detrimental to cats to kept outdoors as they are fragile, only weighing about two pounds.

Local

Stratford 1 hour ago

Police presence at Stratford beaches to increase due to recent ‘takeovers'

Norwalk 3 hours ago

Suspect stole $23,000 worth of golf clubs from Norwalk store: police

“Once a cat, similar to a human, gets heat stroke, you can start to see issues with organ function… the cat or kitten is very likely to die if left exposed without treatment,” Deoss said.

Animal abandonment is illegal in Connecticut, but it is often difficult to find the people responsible, according to Deoss. Branford Compassion Club has not involved the police in this case.

“For overwhelmed rescues like ours, our top focus is ensuring the health and safety of the cats we rescue,” Deoss said.

With hydration and signs of increased energy, Deoss said these kittens will be healthy and ready for adoption in a couple of weeks.

Deoss advises anyone who comes across a cat showing signs of heatstroke or heat exhaustion to provide the animal with water and contact their local animal control.

This article tagged under:

Animals
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us